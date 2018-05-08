DeMar DeRozan: ‘Maybe [Cavs] Just Got Our Number’

For the third consecutive year, LeBron James and the Cavaliers ended Toronto’s season.
Cleveland swept the Raptors with a 128-93 Game 4 win, and DeMar DeRozan conceded that the Cavs may have their number.
James finished with 29 points and 11 assists to cap a remarkable series.
Per the AP:
“Maybe they just got our number,” he said. “Things just don’t go right for us. We couldn’t get it done. We had opportunity after opportunity after opportunity.”
Pushed to the max for seven games by Indiana in the first round, the Cavs took care of Toronto quickly — again.
“They were a well-balanced, put-together team this year,” James said, praising a team he has tormented. “They’ve built a very good team that can succeed in the postseason. I felt coming into the series this would be a tough challenge for us.”