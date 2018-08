Former USC Trojans DeMar DeRozan and Nick Young teamed up at the Drew League last weekend and combined for 60 points in the quarterfinals.

The duo led the Most Hated Players into the semis next weekend in Los Angeles.

Will Swaggy and DeMar be lifting the Drew League championship trophy later this month?

RELATED:

Zach LaVine, Jamal Crawford, Kyle Kuzma and More SHOW OUT at Zeke-End 🔥