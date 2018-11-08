Derrick Rose Cries Foul on Game-Winning Attempt vs Lakers

Derrick Rose is certain that Tyson Chandler fouled him on a potential game-winning shot attempt Wednesday night, though the refs evidently swallowed their whistles.

Rose, who drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 31 points, says it’s a call he’s resigned to not getting.

Thibodeau thought Derrick Rose was fouled on final shot, so did Gibson. Rose? "For you to ask the question, you had to see something, you feel me? No disrespect, but they're not going to give me that call. They haven't been giving me that call. So I just got to get used to it." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 8, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers held off the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 114-110.

Per the Star Tribune: