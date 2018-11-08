Derrick Rose Cries Foul on Game-Winning Attempt vs Lakers

by November 08, 2018
4,913

Derrick Rose is certain that Tyson Chandler fouled him on a potential game-winning shot attempt Wednesday night, though the refs evidently swallowed their whistles.

Rose, who drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 31 points, says it’s a call he’s resigned to not getting.

The Los Angeles Lakers held off the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 114-110.

Per the Star Tribune:

“I want to see that play, it looked like he got hit,” Tom Thibodeau said. “So, I don’t know. I want to take a look at that. From my angle, it looked like he got hit on that play.”

Taj Gibson was more certain.

“He definitely got fouled” Gibson said. “I thought it was on target, but he got nudged. Tyson did hit his hand, but the refs are going to call what they’re going to call.”

It was only one of two misses for Rose from behind the 3-point line all night. He hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to score 31 points as the Wolves hit a franchise record 20 3-pointers. The Wolves may have lost, but Wednesday was another step in the career resurgence of Rose, who had 50 points against the Jazz last week.

“They’re giving me shots that I’ve been working on the whole summer,” Rose said. “[Thibodeau] believe in me, my teammates believe in me to take those shots.”

  
