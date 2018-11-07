‘Very Disrespectful’: CJ McCollum Torches Bucks Rookie

by November 07, 2018
678

CJ McCollum was deeply-offended that Milwaukee assigned a rookie to defend him Tuesday night, and responded by torching poor Donte DiVincenzo to the tune of 40 points and dropping him to the floor with a nasty pull-back crossover.

McCollum says the visiting Bucks should have put Pat Connaughton on him instead.

CJ’s monster performance, which included six assists, five rebounds and four steals, led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-103 win.

Per NBC Sports Northwest:

“Very disrespectful,” McCollum said when it was over. “It’s very disrespectful.”

Maybe they didn’t have anyone else for the task? “They should have put Pat (Connaughton) in,” he said.

He made 17 of his 26 shots from the floor, including half of his 10 three-point shots, had five rebounds, six assists and four steals. And oh yes, he took that rookie, Donte DiVincenzo, and put him on every sports highlight show in the country Wednesday morning – sending him flat on the floor with another of his change-of-pace, killer crossovers.

“A nice feeling,” McCollum said, when asked how it feels to put someone to the ground like that. “But being able to make the shot after putting someone down is the toughest part. You have to make the shot.”

Post Up: CJ McCollum Drops 40-Piece To Defeat Bucks

   
