It’s not even September and Sierra Canyon already has the basketball world buzzing! Freshman Bronny James and senior Zaire Wade made their Trailblazer debut in China this week.

With Dwyane Wade watching courtside, Sierra Canyon took care of business in an easy win on their 12-day trip. Peep the full highlights in the video above!

