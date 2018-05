Emoni Bates, the No. 1 player in the class of of 2022, is showing all the makings of a future superstar. Check out what the 6-7 13-year-old was up to during the Bill Hensley Memorial Run-N-Slam in Fort Wayne, Indiana in the video above. 👀

