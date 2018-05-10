Shareef O’Neal’s Official Senior Year Mixtape Is LIT 🔥

by May 10, 2018
59

Shareef O’Neal turned up in his final year of high school at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif., making the Frank Burlison All-Southern California Team, California All-State First Team, Los Angeles Times All-Metro Team and Jordan Brand Classic.

The 6-10 center is staying in California next year as he joins UCLA’s basketball program. Check out what O’Neal is bringing to the Bruins in his official senior mixtape above!

RELATED: We Rolled Through Scottsdale, AZ With Five-Star Point Guard Nico Mannion 👀

 
You Might Also Like
allen iverson classic movie
High School

Iverson Classic: THE MOVIE 🎥

2 weeks ago
1,158
High School

Allen Iverson Talks NBA With Top High School Seniors

2 weeks ago
443
High School

Jordan Brand Classic 2018 Practice Highlights 👀

1 month ago
706
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About All-Star Weekend Memories and Helping His Son, Shareef

2 months ago
2,467
Shareef O'Neal
College & High School

Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s Son, Commits to UCLA

2 months ago
2,034
College

Shaq’s Son Shareef O’Neal Decommits From Arizona

2 months ago
10,968
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Shareef O’Neal’s Official Senior Year Mixtape Is LIT 🔥

30 mins ago
59

Rick Carlisle Denies Rumors He Is Interested In Bucks’ Head Coaching Job

34 mins ago
84

Several Celtics Annoyed Joel Embiid Walked Off The Court Without Shaking Hands

1 hour ago
1,752

5⭐️ Guard Tyrese Maxey Joins Loaded 2019 Kentucky Backcourt

2 hours ago
128

Kyle Korver: ‘We Can’t Just Stand and Watch LeBron’

3 hours ago
705