Enes Kanter Challenges LeBron James to Join the Knicks

Knicks center Enes Kanter spent much of the season trolling LeBron James, but that doesn’t mean the big fella doesn’t want James as a teammate.

Kanter issued a challenge to LeBron to “come and prove” that he truly is the King of New York.

LBJ can opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer and become an unrestricted free agent.

