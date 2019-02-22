Kyree Walker and Hillcrest Prep Are SHANGHAI SHOOTAS 🏀

Kyree Walker and Hillcrest Prep (AZ) had another phenomenal season, going 32-4, and basically dominating every opponent in their path.

Earlier in the season, when Hillcrest made the overseas trip to China, they went undefeated, and Walker showed what makes him special. The 2020 five-star forward exhibited his explosion off the bounce en route to 47 points in the second to last game of the Shanghai tournament.

We hopped along for the ride and were there for all of it! Check out the team go shoe shopping, practice, hit up the Golden Temple District, and of course, ball out on the court (in Episode 3 above).

And in case you missed Episodes 1 and 2, it’s time to catch up:

