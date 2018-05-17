Ethan Hawke: Knicks Took Away Tickets Following Criticism

From the Department of Rich People Problems: actor Ethan Hawke says the New York Knicks took away his free courtside seat after he criticized owner James Dolan for getting rid of head coach Mike D’Antoni.

Hawke describes the horror of being asked to pay for his tickets to watch NBA basketball.

But don’t feel too bad for the Hollywood A-lister: he happily changed his hoops allegiance to LeBron James and the Cavs.

Per the NY Post (via The Bill Simmons Podcast):