‘My Game is Different’: Anthony Davis Says He’s the NBA’s Best Player

Anthony Davis believes he’s the best player in the NBA.

AD says his “game is different” (and better) from Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

The 25-year-old All-Star says it’s his time to win and be considered the League’s most dominant force.

Per ESPN:

Davis: “Honestly, I see myself as the best player in the league, most dominant player in the league. I think it’s time for that step. You only get a short window. And, I don’t want that window to close, so I think my time is now.”

So give me the sell. Why should I put you up ahead of guys like LeBron [James], Kevin Durant?

Davis: “It’s — don’t get me wrong — those two are great, great players, but I think I bring something unique to the table. My game is different from both of those guys. Both ends on the floor. I was MVP candidate and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and so that’s why I feel like my name should be at the top of that list.”

You can only go as far as the team around you is built to go. Will there be a point for you that if the Pelicans can’t get you to deep into the NBA playoffs, you will have to think about going somewhere else?

Davis: “At this point, it’s just about winning for me and being the most dominant player in the league. And whenever that time comes — I have a great team behind me, who advise me on some decisions. But my focus right now is on this year, focusing on our game tomorrow in the preseason and then starting this season off right.”