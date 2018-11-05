Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Kosta Koufos a ‘Great Guy’ After Poster Dunk

One gets the sense that Giannis Antetokounmpo feels bad for Kings big man Kosta Koufos after putting him on a poster Sunday night.
Antetokounmpo says he knows Koufos’ family, and that things may be awkward when both guys return to Greece this summer.
Giannis finished with a triple-double line of 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Milwaukee Bucks past visiting Sacramento 144-109.
Per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel:
“Whatever big tried to guard me – Koufos, (Willie Cauley-Stein) or what’s the other kid’s name, (Marvin) Bagley – I’m trying to play with him because I feel like I’m faster than them, I’m stronger than them,” Antetokounmpo said. “So I’m going to try to make a play for myself or my teammates. That’s something I’ve figured out that I got to do more this season.”
That dunk was one of many for Antetokounmpo on the day, including his third in a two-minute span early in the third quarter. Each escalated in their degree of difficulty, with a driving dunk immediately followed by an alley-oop from Khris Middleton then the slam on Koufos. That last immediately went viral, though Antetokounmpo downplayed it saying he feels a bit guilty doing it at the expense of Koufos, a fellow Greek.
“He’s a great guy. Like, he’s a great guy,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve met his family. I’ve met his mother. It’s going be kind of awkward when we go back to Greece and talk again, but you gotta do what you gotta do.”