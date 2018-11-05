Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Kosta Koufos a ‘Great Guy’ After Poster Dunk

One gets the sense that Giannis Antetokounmpo feels bad for Kings big man Kosta Koufos after putting him on a poster Sunday night.

Antetokounmpo says he knows Koufos’ family, and that things may be awkward when both guys return to Greece this summer.

"He's a great guy….I've met his family. I've met his mother. It's going be kind of awkward when we go back to Greece and talk again, but you gotta do what you gotta do." – @Giannis_An34 on posterizing Kosta Koufos pic.twitter.com/rXl5Mnx4wV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 5, 2018

Giannis finished with a triple-double line of 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Milwaukee Bucks past visiting Sacramento 144-109.

