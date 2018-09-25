Giannis Showed Up Three Hours Early to His Workout With Kobe

by September 25, 2018
Giannis Antetokounmpo took his workout this summer with Kobe Bryant extremely seriously: he was at the gym three hours ahead of the appointment.

Antetokounmpo, 23, says he wanted to show Bryant that he is “not here to mess around.”

The Greek Freak is hell-bent on expanding his game, and believes he can only benefit by learning from Kobe.

Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Obviously. Kobe is one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” Antetokounmpo said. “I knew that I (was) going to learn a lot from him. I just wanted to take from him his thought process.

“Like what he thinks about the game. How he thinks the game. Does he think about recovery? Stuff like that.”

Antetokounmpo was so excited about the opportunity that he showed up super early to the gym.

“I just wanted to show him that I am not here to mess around,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not here for no PR reasons. None of that. I’m here to get better. Simple as that.

“I think he understands that. And that’s why we both took that practice really, really serious. He was open about what he thinks about the game, what he thinks about me as a player and what he thinks about the Bucks.”

