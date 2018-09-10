Grant Hill: Jayson Tatum on ‘His Way’ to Hall of Fame

Grant Hill says Jayson Tatum is well on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Hill, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past weekend, thinks Tatum’s potential is “scary.”

Hill believes Tatum can only benefit from playing on a ridiculously-loaded Boston Celtics team.

Per MassLive:

“He’s a grinder,” Hill said. “He’s a guy that you can tell from his skill set. If you’re that young, to be that polished already, footwork, the understanding of how to use his body, how to get off his shot, his total package, his bag of tricks. It’s at an elite level to be young. You don’t just naturally get that. That’s hours and hours of putting time in the gym.”

What does Tatum need to do to reach the same status?

“I think he’s on his way,” Hill said. “… He’s in a great situation, which is really good. In some ways you could say it’s a blessing and a curse. Because (the Celtics) are so talented, he doesn’t have to do as much, which is great for a young player, and they have a chance to win a championship, and have a lot of runway for the next five, six, eight years. But also it doesn’t really allow us to see the full package. I think we did see that last year when injuries hit that team, and now it was like they needed him to show and prove, and he did. And he was just a rookie. 19 years old. I think time. Time is what he needs, and I can’t wait to watch and see what he ultimately becomes. It’s scary.”

