Hailey Van Lith is a walking bucket. Van Lith, the No. 1 PG in the 2020 class, pulled up to The Crawsover in Seattle yesterday and ran the court. Van Lith and Cameron Brink were a killer 1-2 punch on the court.

Earlier this year, Van Lith joined the 2,000-point club. Told y’all she was a bucket.