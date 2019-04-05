Hailey Van Lith Is The LADY JAMES HARDEN | Junior Season Highlights 🔥

by April 05, 2019
26

2020 star guard Hailey Van Lith completed another dominant season for Cashmere High (WA), putting up ridiculous averages of 34.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 5.2 steals (!) while leading the Bulldogs to an impressive 23-3 record.

Van Lith, who recently earned the Gatorade Washington Player of the Year, has a game reminiscent of James Harden, a fellow lefty who has scorched defenses into oblivion this season.

Check out her top plays during her junior season in the mixtape above.

We profiled the 17-year-old junior recently, and she gave us a peek into her thought process on the court.

“[My style of play] is a little saucy. I definitely do enjoy the flair, but I can be fundamental too, and I really love defense,” Van Lith said. “So it’s saucy, but it’s also serious. It’s business out there for me.”

RELATED: Hailey Van Lith Is Shutting Down The Haters 😈

 
You Might Also Like

Steve Kerr: Lakers ‘Looked Like One of the Best Teams in the West’ at Christmas

7 hours ago
4,153

‘Some Fan Disrespected Me’: Anthony Davis Fined $15K for Obscene Gesture

8 hours ago
989

Andrew Bogut Says the Lakers ‘Lied’ to Him

8 hours ago
6,586

Giannis Antetokounmpo Outduels Joel Embiid as Bucks Clinch No. 1 Seed

8 hours ago
1,139

Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Clinch Best Record in the NBA

13 hours ago
475

Post Up: Trae Young’s 33 Points Helps Hawks Beat Sixers at Home

2 days ago
792

TRENDING


Most Recent

Hailey Van Lith Is The LADY JAMES HARDEN | Junior Season Highlights 🔥

16 mins ago
26

Had to Grind Like That to Shine Like This: 5⭐️ Sharife Cooper Is a Problem

2 hours ago
185

How Between The Lines Uses Basketball to Positively Influence Prisons

2 hours ago
127
Tyler Zeller of the Milwaukee Bucks

Grizzlies Sign Tyler Zeller For Rest Of Season

3 hours ago
78

Steve Kerr: Lakers ‘Looked Like One of the Best Teams in the West’ at Christmas

7 hours ago
4,153