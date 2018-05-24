Hassan Whiteside: ‘You Don’t Know I’ve Got That Jumper’

Hassan Whiteside ratcheted up his cold war with the Miami Heat by posting a short clip of him launching and hitting a three pointer.

Whiteside’s play-by-play commentary included a not-so-subtle jab at his current employer, hinting that Heat coaches don’t allow him to shoot threes despite his ability to apparently make them.

Hassan Whiteside — "There's a difference between 'you can't shoot and you're not allowed’ [to shoot]" 👀 pic.twitter.com/vgQ9yiT3sJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2018

“You don’t know I’ve got that jumper,” Whiteside says in the video. “There’s a difference between you ‘can’t’ shoot and you’re ‘not allowed.’ “

Miami’s marketing department pointedly didn’t include the frustrated big fella in the team’s latest season-ticket campaign.

