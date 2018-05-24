Hassan Whiteside: ‘You Don’t Know I’ve Got That Jumper’

Hassan Whiteside ratcheted up his cold war with the Miami Heat by posting a short clip of him launching and hitting a three pointer.
Whiteside’s play-by-play commentary included a not-so-subtle jab at his current employer, hinting that Heat coaches don’t allow him to shoot threes despite his ability to apparently make them.
Hassan Whiteside — "There's a difference between 'you can't shoot and you're not allowed’ [to shoot]" 👀 pic.twitter.com/vgQ9yiT3sJ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2018
“You don’t know I’ve got that jumper,” Whiteside says in the video.
“There’s a difference between you ‘can’t’ shoot and you’re ‘not allowed.’ “
Miami’s marketing department pointedly didn’t include the frustrated big fella in the team’s latest season-ticket campaign.
Per the Sun-Sentinel:
A team spokesman said the Heat were aware of Whiteside’s social-media video post but did not have comment.
Whiteside’s post came days after the Heat unveiled a mural at the new Brightline train station in downtown Miami.
The mural, which is an advertisement for Heat season tickets, features the slogan, “Cut through traffic, finish at the rim.” Next to the “cut through the traffic” portion of the oversized poster is a photo of All-Star guard Goran Dragic. However, next to the portion that reads “finish at the rim” is a photo of rookie center Bam Adebayo.