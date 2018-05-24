Hassan Whiteside: ‘You Don’t Know I’ve Got That Jumper’

by May 24, 2018
349

Hassan Whiteside ratcheted up his cold war with the Miami Heat by posting a short clip of him launching and hitting a three pointer.

Whiteside’s play-by-play commentary included a not-so-subtle jab at his current employer, hinting that Heat coaches don’t allow him to shoot threes despite his ability to apparently make them.

“You don’t know I’ve got that jumper,” Whiteside says in the video.

“There’s a difference between you ‘can’t’ shoot and you’re ‘not allowed.’ “

Miami’s marketing department pointedly didn’t include the frustrated big fella in the team’s latest season-ticket campaign.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

A team spokesman said the Heat were aware of Whiteside’s social-media video post but did not have comment.

Whiteside’s post came days after the Heat unveiled a mural at the new Brightline train station in downtown Miami.

The mural, which is an advertisement for Heat season tickets, features the slogan, “Cut through traffic, finish at the rim.” Next to the “cut through the traffic” portion of the oversized poster is a photo of All-Star guard Goran Dragic. However, next to the portion that reads “finish at the rim” is a photo of rookie center Bam Adebayo.

 
You Might Also Like
hassan whiteside trade strong support
NBA

Report: ‘Strong Support’ For Whiteside Trade

2 weeks ago
2,927
dion waiters hassan whiteside
NBA

Waiters’ Advice to Whiteside: ‘Bite Your Tongue’ 🗣️

3 weeks ago
2,509
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Wasn’t a Complete Basketball Player’ in 2011 NBA Finals

3 weeks ago
3,018
NBA

👑 SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: LeBron James, No. 2 👑

3 weeks ago
18,830
NBA

On The Rise: Miami Heat Guard Josh Richardson is For Real 💯

3 weeks ago
5,792
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘No Excuses’ for Hassan Whiteside Being Out of Shape

3 weeks ago
4,044
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Introducing The SLAM Legend of the Week: Rafer Alston ⭐️

17 mins ago
22

LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

55 mins ago
466

Kyle Kuzma: Lonzo Ball ‘Taking the Weight Room a Lot More Serious’ 💪🏽

2 hours ago
2,553

Report: Magic Express Interest In Tom Izzo For Head Coaching Job

2 hours ago
121

Hassan Whiteside: ‘You Don’t Know I’ve Got That Jumper’

3 hours ago
349