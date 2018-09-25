‘Honest Mistake’: JR Smith Looks Back on Game 1 Gaffe

One of the lasting images from the 2018 NBA Finals, is JR Smith‘s epic blunder in Game 1, which he now calls an “honest mistake.”

Smith says the Cavs continued to have his back following the calamity.

Despite what people may think, ⁦@TheRealJRSmith⁩ is at a great place in his life. My ⁦@TheUndefeated⁩ interview with the most misunderstood man in the NBA: https://t.co/zEqgVeKDlX — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) September 25, 2018

The 33-year-old vet is aiming to become a mentor for his younger teammates in Cleveland.

“It was tough, but it was the same after Game 2, 3 and 4. I didn’t take it no harder than those losses just because I made a mistake,” Smith said. “We all make mistakes. For my teammates to know that and have my back, [Game 1] wasn’t that bad. Talked to my coaches, everybody stood behind me 100 percent. The main thing was, OK, granted, you didn’t shoot the ball, but what if you ain’t get the rebound? Then what? We still would have been in the same situation. I could have shot and missed. Then what? “I mean, it’s an honest mistake. People make mistakes all the time.” Smith wants to play another six seasons and make it to 20 years in the NBA. But his career goals now reach beyond the court. “More than anything, I want to help the younger guys,” Smith says. “More than guys helped me when I was coming up, you know? Help them with managing time. Most often, basketball will take care itself. You got talent, you got skill, that will take care of its own. But, just off the court, you know? Managing time, teaching the rights from wrongs.”

