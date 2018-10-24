‘I’m Glad We’re Teammates’: Blake Griffin Drops 50 Points on Sixers

Blake Griffin hung a career-high 50 points on the visiting Philadelphia Sixers, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 133-132 overtime win Tuesday night.

Griffin also added 14 rebounds and six assists.

The Pistons are off to a 3-0 start this season.

Per the Detroit Free Press:

Griffin is averaging 36.3 points and is shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 61.1 percent from 3-point range after going 20-for-35 against the 76ers. He was 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

Griffin’s 50-point night is the first in franchise history since Rip Hamilton scored 51 points in 2006.

“Probably the best game of his career,” Pistons center Zaza Pachulia said. “From inside, outside, I think he feels great, his body feels great. He’s smart, playing against him is different. I’m amazed and I’m glad we’re teammates.”