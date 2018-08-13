Isaiah Thomas Apologizes for Calling Cleveland a ‘Sh*thole’

Isaiah Thomas called the city of Cleveland a “sh*thole” and said he understood why LeBron James had left “again” during a social media chat with fans over the weekend.

Isaiah Thomas on his time in Cleveland… 👀 pic.twitter.com/xsailU04BA — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 12, 2018

Thomas quickly issued an apology, and claimed the whole thing was a poorly-executed joke.

I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said…. All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 12, 2018

Here’s Isaiah Thomas apologizing and saying Cleveland was NOT a sh—hole pic.twitter.com/a9XUyETIqd — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) August 12, 2018

IT added that his brief Cavs career was not an ideal situation.

