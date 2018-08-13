Isaiah Thomas Apologizes for Calling Cleveland a ‘Sh*thole’

Isaiah Thomas called the city of Cleveland a “sh*thole” and said he understood why LeBron James had left “again” during a social media chat with fans over the weekend.
Thomas quickly issued an apology, and claimed the whole thing was a poorly-executed joke.
I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said…. All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland.
IT added that his brief Cavs career was not an ideal situation.
Per Cleveland.com :
Thomas, who has bounced around the NBA throughout his career, was discussing the various cities where he has played and sharing an opinion on each. When he got to his brief stint with the Cavaliers, Thomas made those vulgar comments before adding “I can see why LeBron left — again.”
“No, Cleveland wasn’t that bad,” Thomas said in the second video. “That was my fault. Cleveland was actually cool. It was alright. The situation just wasn’t the best, but I apologize for saying it was a s—hole. It wasn’t a s—hole. The team was dope. The players was filthy. My guy Gio. Training staff was cold. Cleveland was cool. I shouldn’t have said that.”