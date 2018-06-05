Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Like the Cavs. I’m Gonna Get Swept’

Let’s just say that former Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas doesn’t like their chances in the NBA Finals.

IT trolled the team that traded him after just 15 games while losing a pop culture pop quiz on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” against Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.

“I’m like the Cavs,” Thomas joked. “I’m gonna get swept.”

Cleveland is down 0-2 to the defending champion Golden State Warriors, and will try to get back into the series Wednesday night in Game 3.

LeBron James is dominating the Warriors but can't beat them, and Cavaliers have few options for help @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/YcwJn2uACn — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 4, 2018

Per Cleveland.com: