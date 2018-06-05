Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Like the Cavs. I’m Gonna Get Swept’

Let’s just say that former Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas doesn’t like their chances in the NBA Finals.
IT trolled the team that traded him after just 15 games while losing a pop culture pop quiz on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” against Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.
“I’m like the Cavs,” Thomas joked.
“I’m gonna get swept.”
Cleveland is down 0-2 to the defending champion Golden State Warriors, and will try to get back into the series Wednesday night in Game 3.
LeBron James is dominating the Warriors but can't beat them, and Cavaliers have few options for help @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/YcwJn2uACn
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 4, 2018
Per Cleveland.com:
“Me and my coaches were looking at some things to make some adjustments of what’s hurting us,” [Tyronn] Lue said. “But, like I said, I didn’t think we started the game with the physicality we did in Game 1. It was too easy for them. They ran around a little too freely, so that’s how they were able to score and kind of get control of the game early.”
Over the last seven playoff games against the Warriors, LeBron James is averaging 35.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 10.1 assists. The Cavs are 1-6 in those games. He was 10-of-20 shooting with 13 assists in Game 2.
“I put our team in position to try to win a championship, to compete for a championship,” James said. “You know, it’s my job to make sure that we’re as focused, laser focused as possible, do my job, and continue to instill confidence into my teammates until the last horn sounds.
“That’s my job. That’s my responsibility. That’s my obligation, and I need to continue to do that, which I will.”