‘I’m One for Sure’: Isaiah Thomas Says He’s the Top NBA Point Guard

Isaiah Thomas gave comedian and actor Kevin Hart his list of the five best NBA point guards, placing himself at the very top.

After himself, Thomas says Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, John Wall and Damian Lillard are the other top floor generals.

After being pressed by Hart about omitting Kyrie Irving, IT bumped Wall off the list.

Per “Cold as Balls”:

“I’m one of the top players in the world, not just point guard,” Thomas said. “I’m one for sure. Steph Curry… This is no order, just one through five. I’m one, though, but no order after that. Steph Curry. Westbrook. John Wall. Damian Lillard: He is pretty good.”

