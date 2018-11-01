‘It’s Only the Beginning’: Derrick Rose Drops Career-High 50 Points

Derrick Rose stunned the basketball world Wednesday night, hanging a career-high 50 points on the visiting Utah Jazz, and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 128-125 win.

An emotional D-Rose talked afterwards about how hard he had to grind just to get back on the court after so many injury-related setbacks throughout the years.

You can just see the emotion coming out of Derrick Rose after his career night. 50 points is a feat he'll never, ever forget. (via @HoHighlights) pic.twitter.com/KOj5apIPXq — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 1, 2018

The former MVP hit 19-of-31 shot attempts in 41 minutes of action, adding six assists and four rebounds.

Rose dazzles with career-high 50 points as #Twolves nip Jazz 128-125 https://t.co/OtpOg1a5jW pic.twitter.com/LM0A6bmHjE — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) November 1, 2018

Per the Star Tribune:

“It means a lot, man,” Rose said. “It shows we’re coming together as a team. We’re getting close. And it’s touching, bro. Just being in this position. It still didn’t even hit me yet. Words can’t explain how I feel right now. It’s been a while.” Perhaps it’s fitting that the performance came against Utah, the team that waived him late last season after acquiring him in a three-team trade. Rose was signed by the Wolves, then re-signed over the summer. But he said he’s not in this for revenge. Citing Frank Sinatra, Rose said the best revenge is massive success. “When I’m at my best, I react instead of think,” Rose said. “The last couple years I didn’t have that rhythm. … It’s all just coming together. But it took six or seven years. … But, for me, it’s only the beginning.”

Related

NBA Players React to Derrick Rose’s Career-High 50 Points