‘It’s Only the Beginning’: Derrick Rose Drops Career-High 50 Points

by November 01, 2018
492

Derrick Rose stunned the basketball world Wednesday night, hanging a career-high 50 points on the visiting Utah Jazz, and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 128-125 win.

An emotional D-Rose talked afterwards about how hard he had to grind just to get back on the court after so many injury-related setbacks throughout the years.

The former MVP hit 19-of-31 shot attempts in 41 minutes of action, adding six assists and four rebounds.

Per the Star Tribune:

“It means a lot, man,” Rose said. “It shows we’re coming together as a team. We’re getting close. And it’s touching, bro. Just being in this position. It still didn’t even hit me yet. Words can’t explain how I feel right now. It’s been a while.”

Perhaps it’s fitting that the performance came against Utah, the team that waived him late last season after acquiring him in a three-team trade. Rose was signed by the Wolves, then re-signed over the summer. But he said he’s not in this for revenge. Citing Frank Sinatra, Rose said the best revenge is massive success.

“When I’m at my best, I react instead of think,” Rose said. “The last couple years I didn’t have that rhythm. … It’s all just coming together. But it took six or seven years. … But, for me, it’s only the beginning.”

