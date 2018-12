Jaden McDaniels is continuing to solidify himself as one of the top players in the 2019 class after an amazing summer. McDaniels, who hails from Washington, is a senior at Federal Way HS.

Over the weekend, McDaniels led Federal Way to a 74-33 win over Jefferson and completely put on a dunking display in the victory.

Earlier this year, McDaniels was in attendance for the inaugural SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park. Here’s what went down.