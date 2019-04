Coming off a solid season in which he led Duncanville HS (TX) to a 32-7 record, Jahmius Ramsey was ready to show out at the Iverson Classic. On Day 2, the Texas Tech commit displayed his renowned dunking abilities.

Jahmius averaged 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals this past season. Can he match those numbers to help Texas Tech return to the promised land?

Check out some of his high school matchups below.

