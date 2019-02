Jalen Green, the co-founder of Unicorn Fam, scored a game-high 39 points to lead San Joaquin Memorial (CA) HS to victory in yesterday’s state quarterfinals win. Green, the No. 2 player in the 2020 class, had 32 second-half points.

Thirty-plus-point performances are nothing new for Green, who had 31 in the section semifinal a few days ago.