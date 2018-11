Jalen Green, the No. 1-ranked junior from Fresno, CA, went at it against Samuel Williamson in the Lonestar State. The Cali kid erupted for 46 points and even hit a game-winning bucket in the final seconds of the game at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.

46 points & a GAME WINNER? Jalen Green vs Sam Williamson had all the smoke! 💨 @T_Hoopfest 🎥: https://t.co/JEmPL79Q2U pic.twitter.com/wdVEKJSG1W — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) November 24, 2018

