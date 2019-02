Jalen Lecque, aka Baby Westbrook, earned the prestigious nickname for his insane athletic ability every time he hits the hardwood.

Lecque, an NC State commit, has played a pivotalΒ role in Brewster Academy’s success this season. Check out part one of Lecque’s senior season highlights.

Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge came out to see Lecque and them Brewster Boyz back in January.