Jalen Lecque and the Brewster Boyz TURNT UP for the 919! 😱

by December 28, 2018
21

Five-star senior guard Jalen Lecque had the crowd going wild after he posterized a Word of God (NC) defender at the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Thursday.

With John Wall sitting courtside, the NC State commit led Brewster (NH) to a 66-46 blowout win against Wall’s former high school, finishing with with 12 points (5-7 FG) in 23 minutes.

Lecque has been on a tear for his senior season, recently dazzling in front of the Boston Celtics‘ scouting department at the Basketball HoopFest in Springfield, MA.

RELATED:
Jalen Lecque Shows Out For Sheck Wes, Carmelo Anthony & More!

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

De’Aaron Fox Says He is the Fastest Player in the NBA

1 week ago
6,071
NBA

‘Just Hot’: John Wall Hangs 40 Points and 14 Assists on the Lakers

2 weeks ago
2,436
NBA

Post Up: John Wall Goes Off for 40 Against the Lakers in D.C.

2 weeks ago
1,259
Jalen Lecque
High School

Jalen Lecque GOES OFF with Celtics Scouts Watching! 👀

2 weeks ago
363
slam top 10 lamelo
SLAMTV

LaMelo Ball, Noah Farrakhan Headline INSANE SLAM Top 10! 😱

2 weeks ago
544
SLAMTV

Jalen Lecque Shows Out for Sheck Wes, Carmelo Anthony & More! 😈

3 weeks ago
420
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Sends Teams Anti-Tampering Reminder

40 mins ago
363
tre mann

Florida Commit Tre Mann POSTERIZES Defender & Drops 34! 🐊

59 mins ago
24
jalen lecque

Jalen Lecque and the Brewster Boyz TURNT UP for the 919! 😱

2 hours ago
21
Patrick McCaw

Report: Patrick McCaw, Cavs Agree To 2-Year, $6M Offer Sheet

4 hours ago
786
rajon rondo hand surgery

Rajon Rondo To Undergo Surgery on Right Hand

4 hours ago
393