Jalen Lecque and the Brewster Boyz TURNT UP for the 919! 😱

Five-star senior guard Jalen Lecque had the crowd going wild after he posterized a Word of God (NC) defender at the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Thursday.

With John Wall sitting courtside, the NC State commit led Brewster (NH) to a 66-46 blowout win against Wall’s former high school, finishing with with 12 points (5-7 FG) in 23 minutes.

Lecque has been on a tear for his senior season, recently dazzling in front of the Boston Celtics‘ scouting department at the Basketball HoopFest in Springfield, MA.

