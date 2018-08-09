James Dolan: ‘We’re Not Going to Sell’ the Knicks

by August 09, 2018
212

Sorry, New York Knicks fans: James Dolan isn’t selling the team anytime soon.

In June, Dolan announced that was looking to separate the Knicks and Rangers from the rest of the Madison Square Garden Company.

Per Fox 5 NY:

“No, we’re not going to sell,” said Dolan during an appearance on FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York,’

When asked where the rumors started, Dolan simply replied, “not from me.”

Dolan then proceeded to belt out a tune, expressing regret about not doing more to stop Harvey Weinstein’s decades-long horrow show.

 
