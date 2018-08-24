James Harden: Carmelo Anthony Transition Will Be ‘Easy’

by August 24, 2018
667

James Harden sees newcomer Carmelo Anthony fitting in with the Houston Rockets seamlessly next season.

And the whole thing should be “a breeze” according to the NBA’s reigning MVP.

Per The Players’ Tribune:

“Coming off an MVP season, now you got to add Carmelo Anthony, it’s going to be easy,” Harden said. “The transition is easy. When you got that many talented, high-IQ guys around who love to communicate and love to figure things out, the job is easy.”

Harden expects to easily create a formidable trio with Anthony and Chris Paul:

“We all see how it worked out,” Harden said about CP3 joining Houston last season. “When you got two high-IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball, it’s easy.

“The job gets hard when you don’t communicate. That’s what it’s about. That’s where it’s misconstrued. You got guys that are, ‘Oh, how are they going to work?’ As long as we’re on the court and we communicate, things will be a breeze.”

