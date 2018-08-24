James Harden: Carmelo Anthony Transition Will Be ‘Easy’

James Harden sees newcomer Carmelo Anthony fitting in with the Houston Rockets seamlessly next season.

And the whole thing should be “a breeze” according to the NBA’s reigning MVP.

“When you got that many high IQ guys around, who love to communicate and loves to figure things out, the job is easy.”@JHarden13 knows the combination of @CP3, @carmeloanthony and himself will be dangerous from the tip. pic.twitter.com/en3PqmuXBm — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 23, 2018

Per The Players’ Tribune:

“Coming off an MVP season, now you got to add Carmelo Anthony, it’s going to be easy,” Harden said. “The transition is easy. When you got that many talented, high-IQ guys around who love to communicate and love to figure things out, the job is easy.”

Harden expects to easily create a formidable trio with Anthony and Chris Paul:

“We all see how it worked out,” Harden said about CP3 joining Houston last season. “When you got two high-IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball, it’s easy. “The job gets hard when you don’t communicate. That’s what it’s about. That’s where it’s misconstrued. You got guys that are, ‘Oh, how are they going to work?’ As long as we’re on the court and we communicate, things will be a breeze.”

