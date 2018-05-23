James Harden Dunks All Over Draymond Green in Game 4

James Harden punctuated the Rockets’ thrilling 95-92 Game 4 win Tuesday night against the Warriors with a monster jam in Draymond Green‘s face.

Harden finished with a game-high 30 points, and Chris Paul added 27 as Houston tied the Western Conference Finals at 2-2.

Golden State missed their final five shots from the floor, and saw their NBA-record playoff winning streak end at 16 games.

Per the AP:

“We’re a team. We’re really good as a team,” Harden said.

The Rockets shook off a 41-point embarrassment in Game 3, a 12-0 deficit to start Tuesday and another big run by the Warriors in the third, then won it with defense down the stretch.

“I thought this is the highest level we’ve ever played defensively, without a doubt,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said, “because we’re talking about the best offensive team ever.”

   
