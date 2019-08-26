Jaylen Brown Leads USA To Blowout Win Vs Canada in FIBA Exhibition Game 🇺🇸

by August 26, 2019
1,355

After having a 78-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, Team USA bounced back in a 84-68 blowout win against Canada in Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Monday.

The USA led the entire game, and by as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown dropped a team-high 19 points (8-11 FG). Myles Turner scored 10 points with 15 boards. Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell both added 12 points.

“We got a lot of room for growth,” Brown said after the game. “It’s going to be good when it all comes together, but we got to keep working, keep watching film and keep holding each other accountable.”

For Canada, Kyle Wiltjer dropped a game-high 21 points (8-13 FG). Khem Birch came off the bench to score 13 points with a team-high 6 boards.

Team USA will play its first FIBA World Cup game against the Czech Republic in Shanghai on September 1.

RELATED: Patty Mills Leads Australia Past Team USA in World Cup Exhibition Game 🇦🇺

    
