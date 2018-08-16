Jeanie Buss: ‘They’re Not Laker Fans if They’re Not Happy About LeBron’

The fringe, anti-LeBron sentiment in Los Angeles drew a sharp rebuke from Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss.

Buss says anyone not welcoming James with open arms is no true fan of the Purple and Gold.

Per The Rich Eisen Show:

“They’re not Laker fans if they’re not happy about LeBron joining the team,” Buss said. “There was some unrest and some uneasiness, and I just think those were troublemakers that they don’t get it. I think Los Angeles is gonna be very proud of the way that LeBron will represent the Lakers team. And they’re gonna fall in love with him too.”

Buss is thankful for Magic Johnson‘s recruitment, and adds that Kobe Bryant couldn’t be happier with the LeBron acquisition.