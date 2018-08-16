Jeanie Buss: ‘They’re Not Laker Fans if They’re Not Happy About LeBron’

by August 16, 2018
128

The fringe, anti-LeBron sentiment in Los Angeles drew a sharp rebuke from Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss.

Buss says anyone not welcoming James with open arms is no true fan of the Purple and Gold.

Per The Rich Eisen Show:

“They’re not Laker fans if they’re not happy about LeBron joining the team,” Buss said.

“There was some unrest and some uneasiness, and I just think those were troublemakers that they don’t get it. I think Los Angeles is gonna be very proud of the way that LeBron will represent the Lakers team. And they’re gonna fall in love with him too.”

Buss is thankful for Magic Johnson‘s recruitment, and adds that Kobe Bryant couldn’t be happier with the LeBron acquisition.

     
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: LeBron James is the G.O.A.T.

9 hours ago
1,477
NBA

Kobe Bryant’s $6 Million BodyArmor Investment Now Worth $200 Million

9 hours ago
3,845
SLAMTV

Travis Scott Talks to LeBron About Executive Producing NBA 2K19 🎮

1 day ago
1,646
NBA

Kyle Kuzma: ‘People Are Underestimating’ the Lakers

1 day ago
2,620
Photos

The Most Iconic Magic Johnson Photos of All-Time 📸

2 days ago
1,736
SLAMTV

Isaiah Thomas Apologizes for Calling Cleveland a ‘Sh*thole’

3 days ago
2,816
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jeanie Buss: ‘They’re Not Laker Fans if They’re Not Happy About LeBron’

31 mins ago
128

Kevin Durant Puts in Work at Private NBA Run with Rico Hines 💪

3 hours ago
125

Trae Young: ‘I Know There Is a Lot on My Plate’

4 hours ago
355

Atlanta Hawks Reveal Throwback Uniforms, New Court for 2018-19 Season 🔥

5 hours ago
1,532

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett SHOW OUT in Duke Debut 👀

6 hours ago
1,336