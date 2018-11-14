During his introductory press conference Monday with the Sixers, Jimmy Butler assured the Philly press corps that despite the drama he created in successfully forcing his way Minnesota, he’s not a bad teammate.

Jimmy Butler: “I don’t think I’m a bad teammate, but people get whatever they want to say out. I think I’m an incredible human being, teammate, and I will show that to the guys here.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 13, 2018

Butler, 29, says all he wants to do is bring an NBA title back to the City of Brotherly Love.

The All-Star guard was traded by the Timberwolves and expects to happily share the ball with fellow headliners Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Jimmy Butler wants to help the Sixers compete for an NBA title | Inquirer https://t.co/m76avrlZxk — Philly Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) November 13, 2018

Per Philly.com:

“The funny part about it is all you hear is ‘sources say,’ ” Butler said. “You never hear a player say it. I think if any player had a problem with anything that they would [say it]. Unless everyone in my past locker rooms were just that fake, I don’t think I was that big of a problem at all.” Butler acknowledged Tuesday that he had the ball a lot with the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded Monday with Justin Patton in exchange for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick. “I don’t think that’s a problem,” he said of sharing the ball. “I think I’m great at shooting the ball, moving without the ball. If I need the ball, I’ll go steal it, go to the other end and lay it up. I’ll go get an offensive rebound. “There’s more than one way to get the ball.”

Related

Jimmy Butler’s Ready to Get to Work in Philly: ‘All I’ve Ever Wanted to Do Is Win’