Jimmy Butler: ‘Sure, Boo Me’

by October 15, 2018
2

Jimmy Butler isn’t worried about potential boos from frustrated Timberwolves fans once the season begins.

Butler, who is looking for a trade out of Minnesota, says the hostility will only make him smile more.

The 29-year-old NBA All-Star is expected to be in the T-Wolves’ starting lineup on Opening Night this week.

Per the AP:

“They want me to go out here and hoop to the best of my abilities,” Butler said. “Make sure I’m healthy, compete, because that’s what I love to do, and do it for the guys in the same jerseys as me.”

The Wolves face Cleveland in their first home game on Friday, and the crowd at Target Center that cheered so loudly for Butler in his standout debut season in Minnesota is more than likely to produce the opposite reaction if he plays against the Cavaliers, considering the dysfunction his demand has caused.

“Sure, boo me,” Butler said. “Ain’t going to change the way I play. Probably going to make me smile more. Please, come with it.”

