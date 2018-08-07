Joel Embiid: Colangelo Tweets ‘Hurtful’

by August 07, 2018
971

Joel Embiid says critical tweets originating from Bryan Colangelo‘s wife’s burner account were “hurtful.”

The big fella adds that they also served as motivation.

The scandal cost Colangelo his job as the Philadelphia Sixers’ president of basketball ops.

Per ESPN:

“It was hurtful because of the stuff that was said in those tweets. But at the end of the day, I know who I am as a person, as a player. And I know a lot of people, they’re always telling me I’m great but I have a lot of stuff to work on. And actually, I appreciated everything that was said about me because if it was true—even if it wasn’t—that stays in my mind. And it makes me want to get better. The stuff where they were saying I wasn’t happy, that makes me want to work harder on my body. Or if they’re saying that I couldn’t do anything, it makes me want to work harder and get better. So, actually, I love it. I appreciated it. It was great. It was great for my game.”

