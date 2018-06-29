Joel Embiid Dunks on Mo Bamba in Pickup Game

“Welcome to the f*cking League,” Joel Embiid screamed at rookie big man Mo Mamba after dunking on him in a pickup game Thursday.

(The runs are being hosted by trainer Drew Hanlen in L.A., and feature Jayson Tatum, Taurean Prince, Jordan Clarkson and Meyers Leonard among others.)

Joel Embiid welcomed Mo Bamba "to the f—-ing league" in a pick-up basketball game. 😂 🎥: @_JohnGonz pic.twitter.com/LCjW6sdhDe — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 28, 2018

Embiid says he enjoys nothing more than “kicking people’s asses,” and described nearly bringing Sixers teammate T.J. McConnell to tears during a video game drubbing.

Per Deadspin (via “Hot Ones”):