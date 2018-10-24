Joel Embiid Says He’s in Andre Drummond’s Head

by October 24, 2018
386

Philadelphia Sixers center Joel Embiid says he owns “a lot of real estate” in Andre Drummond‘s head.

Drummond, as one might imagine, did not agree.

Embiid made the comment following an egregious flop Tuesday night that got Drummond booted out.

The Detroit Pistons, behind a career-best 50-point performance from Blake Griffin, hung on for a 133-132 overtime win.

Per Philly.com:

Embiid had just scored to put the Sixers up, 120-118. His flop after the play caused Drummond to be ejected. Embiid acted as if Drummond had hit him in the face, and fell to the ground. It was Drummond’s second technical foul.

“The whole game there were a lot of cheap shots taken,” Embiid said of Drummond. “The next one [referee] Tyler [Ford] said he was going to get a technical foul.”

Embiid said all he was doing was just talking and trying to win the game.

“Obviously, on the second [technical], you can see that he hit me and his hand actually touched my face,” he said. “So that’s his problem.

“Like I said, I feel like I own a lot of real estate in his head.”

Related
Joel Embiid: Andre Drummond ‘Doesn’t Play Any Defense’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘I’m Glad We’re Teammates’: Blake Griffin Drops 50 Points on Sixers

53 mins ago
519
blake griffin 50 points post up
NBA

Post Up: Blake Griffin Drops 50-Piece in OT Thriller

9 hours ago
797
blake griffin career-high 50 points
NBA

Blake Griffin Is CLUTCH! Drops Career-High 50 Points 🔥

11 hours ago
1,013
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘I Kind of Count This as My Rookie Season’

7 days ago
1,993
NBA

Joel Embiid: Sixers vs. Celtics ‘Not a Rivalry’

1 week ago
1,069
Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers
NBA

The Celtics and Sixers Open the Season Tonight, Marking Another Chapter in an Epic Rivalry

1 week ago
1,277
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I’m Glad We’re Teammates’: Blake Griffin Drops 50 Points on Sixers

53 mins ago
519

Joel Embiid Says He’s in Andre Drummond’s Head

1 hour ago
386
blake griffin 50 points post up

Post Up: Blake Griffin Drops 50-Piece in OT Thriller

9 hours ago
797
blake griffin career-high 50 points

Blake Griffin Is CLUTCH! Drops Career-High 50 Points 🔥

11 hours ago
1,013

Rajon Rondo Calls Chris Paul a ‘Horrible Teammate,’ Denies Spitting on Him 😳

18 hours ago
8,057