JR Smith: ‘I Knew it Was Tied’

JR Smith, trying to explain his epic blunder at the end of regulation Thursday night, claims he knew Game 1 of the NBA Finals was tied when he inexplicably ran out the clock.

Smith told skeptical reporters he was simply finding space for an open shot (or to call timeout.)

JR Smith says he knew the game was tied at the end of regulation. Was preparing for a timeout. pic.twitter.com/vQWVqL7Mmx — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 1, 2018

As one might imagine, no one was buying it, including the Golden State Warriors, who prevailed 124-114 over Cleveland in overtime.

Draymond Green: “You gotta know the score.” And then wait until you see his face when he finds out J.R. Smith claimed he knew the score was tied. pic.twitter.com/WgDhgoK0NL — The Athletic (@TheAthleticSF) June 1, 2018

LeBron James didn’t understand his teammate’s decision-making, and Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said Smith lost track of the score.

Per Cleveland.com: