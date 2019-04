The Iverson Classic is in full swing on Day 3, and the stars have come out.

Kentucky-bound Kahlil Whitney and Miami commit Isaiah Wong both dropped 40 points, while Jahmius Ramsey continued his dunking marathon.

Some NBA Stars, including J.R. Smith, came out to watch the show. Check out some of their highlights below!

