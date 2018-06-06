Kendrick Perkins: Stephen Curry ‘Might Want to Pick Another Battle’

by June 06, 2018
702

Kendrick Perkins has a warning for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors: he is not the kind of “problem that they want.”

Perk says Curry landed on his leg in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and then began to yap at him.

The 33-year-old has yet to play a nanosecond of postseason basketball, but remains in the headlines by yelling and growling at opposing fans and players.

Per the Boston Globe:

“I was just sitting there and he landed on my leg,” Perkins said. “And he was standing over my leg and I don’t understand what people want me to do. He was like, ‘What you on?’ and I’m like, ‘What you mean what I’m on?’ I’m sitting over here.”

Perkins doesn’t understand why he’s being messed with.

“I don’t know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way,” he said. “Might want to choose that [expletive] wisely, man, [rather] than [bleeping] with me. I don’t think I’m the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Terry Rozier: Celtics ‘Better Matchup’ for the Warriors

1 hour ago
451
NBA

Report: LeBron James and Paul George to Discuss Teaming Up

2 hours ago
4,820
NBA

LeBron James: ‘Nobody Wants the Invite’ to the White House

19 hours ago
1,215
NBA

Ty Lue: ‘We’re Going to Give Rodney Hood a Chance’ in Game 3

20 hours ago
2,190
NBA

LeBron James ‘Trying to Push Through a Lot’ in NBA Finals

1 day ago
2,982
NBA

Rodney Hood Struggling With Pressure in Cleveland

1 day ago
2,235
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kendrick Perkins: Stephen Curry ‘Might Want to Pick Another Battle’

42 mins ago
702

Terry Rozier: Celtics ‘Better Matchup’ for the Warriors

1 hour ago
451

Report: Dennis Rodman to Attend Trump-Kim Summit

2 hours ago
239

Report: LeBron James and Paul George to Discuss Teaming Up

2 hours ago
4,820

Report: Monty Williams to Return to Coaching as Top Assistant for the Sixers

16 hours ago
487