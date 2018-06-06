Kendrick Perkins: Stephen Curry ‘Might Want to Pick Another Battle’

Kendrick Perkins has a warning for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors: he is not the kind of “problem that they want.”

Perk says Curry landed on his leg in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and then began to yap at him.

Kendrick Perkins vs Steph Curry. Let's get it (via @GoodTakesNBAPod)pic.twitter.com/bH4uakZNsq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 4, 2018

The 33-year-old has yet to play a nanosecond of postseason basketball, but remains in the headlines by yelling and growling at opposing fans and players.

New: Kendrick Perkins to @GWashburnGlobe: "I don’t know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way . . . I don’t think I’m the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle." https://t.co/wnoXnadCzo — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) June 5, 2018

Per the Boston Globe: