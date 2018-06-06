Kendrick Perkins: Stephen Curry ‘Might Want to Pick Another Battle’

Kendrick Perkins has a warning for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors: he is not the kind of “problem that they want.”
Perk says Curry landed on his leg in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and then began to yap at him.
Kendrick Perkins vs Steph Curry. Let's get it (via @GoodTakesNBAPod)pic.twitter.com/bH4uakZNsq
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 4, 2018
The 33-year-old has yet to play a nanosecond of postseason basketball, but remains in the headlines by yelling and growling at opposing fans and players.
New: Kendrick Perkins to @GWashburnGlobe: "I don’t know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way . . . I don’t think I’m the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle." https://t.co/wnoXnadCzo
— Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) June 5, 2018
Per the Boston Globe:
“I was just sitting there and he landed on my leg,” Perkins said. “And he was standing over my leg and I don’t understand what people want me to do. He was like, ‘What you on?’ and I’m like, ‘What you mean what I’m on?’ I’m sitting over here.”
Perkins doesn’t understand why he’s being messed with.
“I don’t know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way,” he said. “Might want to choose that [expletive] wisely, man, [rather] than [bleeping] with me. I don’t think I’m the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle.”