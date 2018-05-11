Kenny Smith: ‘I’m the Best Choice’ to Coach the Knicks

by May 11, 2018
704

Accordind to Kenny Smith, the New York Knicks hiring David Fizdale as their newest head coach is the “right choice,” but not necessarily the best one.

Smith was in the running for the gig, and thinks he should’ve gotten it.

Smith remains confident that he’ll land an NBA coaching job in the not-too-distant future.

Per TMZ:

“I think they made the right choice,” Smith tells TMZ Sports. “Maybe not the best choice. I’m the best choice.”

He then doubled down … “They made the right choice, but not the best choice.”

    
