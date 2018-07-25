Kevin Durant to CJ McCollum: Blazers Not Winning a Title

Kevin Durant was a guest on CJ McCollum‘s podcast, and basically laughed in his face at the notion of Portland winning an NBA title next season.

KD told his friend that the Blazers need not worry about “what goes on at the top of things.”

Damn, @KDTrey5 😂😂😂 – "You guys know you aren't gonna win the championship." – "But, I mean, c'mon. You can't be upset about this." – "Yo, get out your feelings, yo." – "…don't worry about what goes on at the top of things." – "How'd you play? Like a 8th seed."#kd https://t.co/vIspxACVhg — LetsGoWarriors👌💛💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) July 25, 2018

McCollum made the tactical error of complaining about Durant turning the Golden State Warriors into a virtually unbeatable juggernaut.

