Kevin Durant to CJ McCollum: Blazers Not Winning a Title

by July 25, 2018
2,279

Kevin Durant was a guest on CJ McCollum‘s podcast, and basically laughed in his face at the notion of Portland winning an NBA title next season.

KD told his friend that the Blazers need not worry about “what goes on at the top of things.”

McCollum made the tactical error of complaining about Durant turning the Golden State Warriors into a virtually unbeatable juggernaut.

(H/T: Deadspin)

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Michael Beasley Doesn’t Want to Be Judged

1 day ago
4,416
NBA

The Most Memorable Moments from Brandon Roy’s Career ‼️

2 days ago
2,490
NBA

Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

2 days ago
31,854
NBA

Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Not Scared of Golden State’

5 days ago
4,484
NBA

Patrick Beverley: ‘I’m Real Anti-Warriors’

5 days ago
8,735
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘Every Guy Said Let’s Go Get Another Championship’

5 days ago
2,712
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant to CJ McCollum: Blazers Not Winning a Title

2 hours ago
2,279

Hornets Unveil New White Classic Uniforms for 2018-19 Season 🔥

3 hours ago
530
Under Armour HOVR Havoc

Under Armour HOVR Havoc Officially Introduced

4 hours ago
323

DeMar DeRozan Met up with Drake After Being Traded to San Antonio

6 hours ago
1,803

DeMar DeRozan Feels Misled by the Raptors

10 hours ago
1,361