Kevin Durant: ‘I Definitely Wish I Had That Last Play Back’

Kevin Durant and the Warriors couldn’t get a clean look with Game 4 on the line Tuesday night, and now head back to Houston with the Western Conference Finals deadlocked at two games apiece.

The Rockets overcame Golden State’s double-digit fourth quarter lead to pull out a 95-92 victory, as their defense put the clamps on the defending NBA champs at crunch time.

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green attempted to call a timeout with five second left on the clock, but the refs didn’t see it.

Per ESPN: