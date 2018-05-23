Kevin Durant: ‘I Definitely Wish I Had That Last Play Back’

Kevin Durant and the Warriors couldn’t get a clean look with Game 4 on the line Tuesday night, and now head back to Houston with the Western Conference Finals deadlocked at two games apiece.
The Rockets overcame Golden State’s double-digit fourth quarter lead to pull out a 95-92 victory, as their defense put the clamps on the defending NBA champs at crunch time.
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green attempted to call a timeout with five second left on the clock, but the refs didn’t see it.
Per ESPN:
“I raced it down. I was trying to see if I had some options. I saw Klay [Thompson] running along the baseline and maybe should have waited until he set his feet, but I just threw a bounce pass and tried to relocate for it,” Durant explained. “But, man, that’s not the reason we lost the game. I wish it could have been a better possession at the end, but, you know, we’ve got to live with that and move on and be better next game.”
As a team, the Warriors expressed disappointment in not sustaining a high level of play rather than focusing on one possession. Durant said that’s what they need to fix going into Game 5.
“It’s the whole game that we’ve got to get better at, especially in the fourth,” he said. “I think going up 10 going into the fourth, it was a good opportunity for us to kind of take control, and we didn’t. So I definitely wish I had that last play back. So I’m going to watch film and see what my options were and just hopefully if I’m in that position again I’ll be better.”