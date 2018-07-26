Kevin Durant: LeBron James to the Lakers a ‘Perfect Move’

by July 26, 2018
681

Kevin Durant “absolutely loved” the decision by LeBron James to join the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

KD says it’s the perfect move for James at this point in his Hall of Fame career.

Durant feels that LeBron did all he could in Cleveland.

Per ESPN:

“I loved it. I absolutely loved it,” Durant told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

“I thought it was the perfect decision, perfect move. He did everything you’re supposed to do in Cleveland. I think this is the perfect next step for him. He’s kind of breaking down the barriers of what an NBA superstar is supposed to be. You feel like you’re supposed to play it out in one spot, and I think he did a good job of giving you different chapters and it’s going to make his book even more interesting when it’s done.”

