Kevin Durant Wins Game 1 Duel vs James Harden

Kevin Durant‘s 37 points led the Warriors past Houston 119-106 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, as Golden State withstood 41 points from James Harden.

The Rockets lost at home for the second time this postseason, giving away their home-court advantage to the defending NBA champs.

KD wanted to play all 48 minutes in the series-opener, and grew upset with head coach Steve Kerr when he took him out for a breather in the third quarter.

Per the AP: