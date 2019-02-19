Kevin Garnett: Team USA Had $1 Million Bounty on Yao Ming

Team USA had a “bounty” on Yao Ming during the 2000 Olympics, according to Kevin Garnett, with $1 million going to whoever could posterize on the massive Chinese center.

No one ended up winning the bet: “None of us did. We all tried to dunk on Yao, but he would block it or we would miss.”

Alas, they would have to settle for the greatest dunk in basketball history instead.

