‘I Know What I Got Myself Into’: LeBron James Downplays 0-3 Start

by October 23, 2018
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to an ugly 0-3 start this season, but James insists he’s not discouraged.

“I know what I got myself into,” James says.

LeBron finished with 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in a wild 143-142 overtime loss Monday night to the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Per the AP:

James tied it on a magisterial 3 with 2.4 seconds left in regulation, and he finished his second Lakers home game with 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

But the superstar missed two free throws with 12.8 seconds to play before [Patty] Mills coolly put the Spurs ahead. James then missed a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer, thoroughly deflating Staples Center as the Lakers fell to the first 0-3 start in James’ career since his second season with Cleveland in 2004-05.

“It’s not” discouraging, James said.

“I know what I got myself into,” he added. “It’s a process. I get it, and we’ll be fine. I didn’t come here thinking we were going to be blazing, storming right out of the gate. It’s a process, and I understand that.”

‘It’s Not That Fast’: LeBron James and the Lakers Need Time to Jell

  
