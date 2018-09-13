Kobe Bryant Hung His Olympic Gold Medal in Pau Gasol’s Locker

Kobe Bryant was a ruthless teammate, who did whatever it took to motivate his Laker troops.

The Black Mamba recalls the time he hung his 2008 Olympic Gold Medal—which he’d won with Team USA is a bitterly-fought war against Spain—in Pau Gasol‘s locker.

Gasol didn’t appreciate the gesture, naturally, but Bryant evidently believes it helped kick up his game (and attitude) a notch.

Per Kobe’s chat with Lewis Howes (via reddit):